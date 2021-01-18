HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Board of Education will likely be asked to purchase from two to three new buses when it meets later this week.
Bids for two full-sized buses were sought late last year.
"They are a 77 passenger (vehicle) with air and everything," said Rich Stilley, business manager for the Hannibal School District, during the December meeting of the school board.
According to Stilley, the bids were opened on Dec. 23.
"There were three competitive bids that we are evaluating right now," he said in late December. "I have not made any decision for my recommendation to the board."
Stilley's recommendation will hinge in large part on funding.
"We are planning to purchase a minimum of two buses," he said. "The third one will be purchased if we receive grant monies from the Department of Natural Resources."
Stilley reported in December that a grant for $22,500 for the potential replacement of one school bus had been submitted to DNR. In addition, the school district was awaiting word on the results of Environmental Protection Agency emissions grants that were written previously.
"The grant applications are in an evaluation status," Stilley said. "I am not 100% sure of when we will be notified."
Hannibal school bus fleet is reportedly “turned over” every nine to 10 years.
"The Hannibal School District works very diligently to keep and maintain our buses in the safest operating condition possible," Stilley said. "After all, we are transporting the most valuable assets that parents and our community have. In addition, we have a replacement program for our buses that allow us to plan and be good stewards of taxpayer monies."