HANNIBAL — Teachers, administrators and support staff of the Hannibal School District will see a pay increase next school year.
Members of the certificated staff, which includes teachers, will receive a 4.5 percent raise.
“It is going to be costly, but I feel we’re able to afford that and I think that is really important,” said Hannibal Superintendent of Schools Susan Johnson, during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education at the Early Childhood Center.
According to Johnson, the pay hike will raise Hannibal’s base salary from $35,709 to $37,315.
Johnson believes the teacher pay raise is more than deserved after watching them work in new unique and challenging circumstances.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only highlighted how important our teachers are to the success of our students,” she said.
Increasing the district’s base salary is critical if it is to continue to attract teachers to come to Hannibal when vacancies arise, Johnson said.
“We have got to continue to be competitive with our salaries,” she said. “That is crucial so we can retain quality teachers and also recruit them, and to offset cost-of-living expenses that everybody has.”
Hannibal’s new base salary makes it competitive in the North Central Missouri Conference. Kirksville’s base is $37,700. The Mexico school board will be considering raising its base to between $37,800 and $38,000. In Marshall a recommendation to increase its base to $37,000 is being considered. Fulton has approved raising its base from $34,865 to $35,365.
In Northeast Missouri the Ralls County school board has approved increasing its base pay to $36,500 from $35,500. In Palmyra consideration is being given an increase to $36,000 from $34,750. The Monroe City school board has approved an increase to $33,650 from $32,650.
The Quincy public school district’s base is $35,535.
The Hannibal school board also approved a 4.5 percent pay increase for the district’s administrators. That pay raise will cost the district an additional $52,421.
“There isn’t a playbook for how to lead during these unprecedented times,” Johnson said. “I am beyond proud of the leadership, empathy, hard work and dedication that our administrators have shown.”
The pay raise approved for the support staff is in step with the guidelines set forth by Proposition B, which was approved by voters in 2018. It increases the state’s minimum wage each year until it reaches $12 an hour by the year 2023.
“Although governmental agencies are not required to comply with this law, I feel strongly that we provide a competitive wage to our support staff who are vital to the daily operations of our school district,” wrote Johnson in a memo.
The school board approved Johnson’s recommendation to raise the district’s base salary for the support staff from $10.30 to $11.15 an hour.
“This would equate to anywhere between a 3 percent to 9 percent increase depending on where a staff member falls on the salary schedule,” said Johnson, estimating the support staff salary increase will cost the district approximately $50,000.