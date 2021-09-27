HANNIBAL — Enrollment is up this year in the Hannibal School District by a little over 20 students.
“Last year we had 3,669 students on our books. This year we have 3,692 students which is up 23 as of Friday, Sept. 10,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson during the September meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
“I know we had kids in the Pirate Virtual Academy,” added Johnson. “We had some kids perhaps homeschooling and I sure we have had kids move in or out, whatever the situation might be.”
An enrollment surge was seen at the high school which went from 1,059 students last year to 1,104 in 2021.
“We had that large class of eighth graders last year (at the middle school) that are ninth graders this year (at HHS),” Johnson said.
The departure of the large class to the high school helps explain the decline in students at the middle school where enrollment has gone from 845 students last year to 764 this year.
An additional 24 students are enrolled at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center.
According to Johnson, at the elementary level four of the district’s five schools have either seen their enrollment increase or stay the same.
“Mark Twain Elementary (362) is up 29 kids compared to last year while Eugene Field (210) is up 23 kids. Veterans Elementary (449) is up 15,” Johnson said. “Oakwood (271) has somehow stayed the same. I don’t know how they managed that.”
A.D. Stowell Elementary (193) has seen a decline of 21 students.
The Early Childhood Center’s enrollment is down “ever so slightly,” noted Johnson. Its morning enrollment went from 95 last year to 90 this year. The afternoon student count dipped from 92 to 86.