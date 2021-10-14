HANNIBAL — With the recent approval of the Hannibal Board of Education, the Hannibal School District accepted last month an invitation to serve as one of Missouri’s Early Care and Education Regional Hubs.
“I think it speaks well for our district,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson during the September school board meeting. “This is an amazing opportunity for the Hannibal Parents as Teachers program, the Hannibal School District and the Hannibal community to serve as the leader of District 7, bringing together an array of organizations all working together to coordinate early childhood education in our region.”
The Northeast District (District 7) consists of five area counties, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby and Monroe.
According to information provided the school board by Johnson, a regional hub is a coordinating body that provides resources in a designated area in Missouri with a focus on supporting families with children birth to age 5.
“Early childhood education is so important because it gets students all the tools they need to be successful when they go to school and for whatever comes afterwards,” Johnson said. “I think it will be really nice too for communities that maybe don’t have as many resources to have a centralized area, no matter where you live in the state of Missouri, to have access to things that maybe you weren’t aware of before. It will be a great opportunity for collaboration amongst different communities including our own. To me it is about working smarter, not harder.”
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order in late January of this year which established an Office of Childhood. The new office provides a comprehensive approach to early childhood care and education, including all state programs related to child care, home visiting, early learning and early intervention.
“Basically it took several of the early childhood programs around the state of Missouri and put them under one umbrella, which in my opinion is a really good thing because they are all working on trying to provide great opportunities for our families, especially those with young children,” Johnson said.
