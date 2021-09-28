HANNIBAL — Years ago the Hannibal School District phased out its final buses which operated on gasoline, choosing to go all diesel. Later this year when the district takes delivery of two new buses another transition will take place as they will both be powered by propane.
“It is really strange to come and have bus bids for diesel and propane at the same time,” said Rich Stilley, school district business manager, who told the Hannibal Board of Education during its September meeting that he has been studying the options between diesel and propane for approximately six years.
One major consideration in not going with propane sooner was its price, which Stilley described as volatile for a while.
“It has gone up and down, but it has really stabilized,” he said.
Stilley reported that as of the September meeting of the school board the price of propane was $1.69 per gallon. In June, which was the last time the district purchased diesel, it cost $2.19 a gallon.
“Obviously it has gone up since then,” he said. “I do check the oil prices every week and it is going to be significantly higher than that.”
Also making propane more appealing is a 35 cent per gallon rebate on every gallon of propane that the district purchases.
“It is only for two buses but that would be a significant savings on fuel,” Stilley said, adding that propane fuel prices can be locked in for up to two years.
Thanks to funding through the Missouri Propane Association much of the estimated $15,000 to $20,000 cost for the fueling infrastructure will be paid for by the propane distributor who wins the school district’s fuel bid.
Another plus for propane buses is reduced maintenance costs.
“There are a lot of items that we will not have to keep in stock,” Stilley said. “(The time between) oil changes is about four times longer than a conventional (diesel) bus.”
The cost of a conventional diesel bus, equipped with a camera system and air conditioning, was $111,124 per 30-passenger bus. Acting on Stilley’s recommendation the school board approved buying two conventional 30-passenger propane buses, equipped with a camera system and air conditioning, from Midwest Transit Equipment for $121,834 per vehicle.
“I think it is a great opportunity for us to take advantage of some incredible rebates, go green and save some money in the long run,” Stilley said.
Based on what she has been told regarding propane-fueled buses, Superintendent Susan Johnson does not believe the school board will regret its decision.
“We have talked to other school districts that have gone down this avenue to make sure that it has been a pleasant experience,” she said. “We have heard very favorable reviews about it.”
The Hannibal School District, which typically replaces two or three buses each year, is already considering adding more propane-fueled buses in the future.
“We have actually applied for a couple of grants that might be able to help us increase the (propane bus) fleet and help us get rid of some of the old, less clean diesel engines,” Stilley said.