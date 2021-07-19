HANNIBAL — On the heels of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 school year, attendance in the Hannibal School District showed a resurgence during 2020-21.
The attendance rate in the school year completed this spring was 93.28 percent.
This year’s attendance figure drew praise from district officials.
“I think to be at 93 percent with the year that we went through is pretty remarkable,” said Michael Holliday, a member of the Hannibal Board of Education during the school board’s June meeting.
“I am really proud of our families, our kids and our staff because our attendance was not bad,” added Superintendent Susan Johnson.
Johnson noted that a fully accurate attendance comparison between the last two school years is not possible.
“In the last two months, April and May, we didn’t have attendance to report from last school year (2019-20) due to schools being closed in the traditional sense,” she said.
Technology helped boost this year’s attendance rate, according to Johnson.
“I am very pleased that through Zoom and things like that, if people had to be quarantined they were able to be considered in attendance because they were technically still in school,” she said.
Hannibal has finished the school year with a 93 percent or lower attendance rate just eight times since the 1994-95 school year. Most recently it occurred in 2009-10 when the attendance rate was 93.86 percent.
The district’s pre-pandemic attendance high since 1994-95 was 95.07 percent which was achieved in 2004-05, 2013-14 and 2015-16.
According to the school district, for the seven months that schools were open in 2019-20 Hannibal’s attendance rate was 94.26.
During the most recent school year monthly attendance rates ranged from a high of 95.4 percent in September to a low of 90.94 percent recorded in February.
Oakwood Elementary School logged the district’s highest attendance rate during 2020-21 at 95.6 percent.