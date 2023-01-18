Hannibal Board of Education looks to vet potential diversity education training methods

Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson talks with Board of Education President Michael Holliday during Wednesday's Hannibal Board of Education meeting. One of the evening's topics involved the beginning stages of vetting potential approaches to diversity education training for the district. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Board of Education members discussed the preliminary steps toward vetting solutions for diversity education training methods on Wednesday, sharing various viewpoints and agreeing that the path forward should include input from parents and community members.

Superintendent Susan Johnson shared her initial findings from two groups providing of diversity learning programs — Nikki Lerner and Education Equity Consultants. Johnson encouraged board members to research materials related to each approach, and she will provide additional information and revisit the topic during the February board meeting.

