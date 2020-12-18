HANNIBAL — Tuesday, Dec. 15, marked the start of the filing period in Missouri for those interested in securing a spot on their local board of education.
Candidates filing before the 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021, deadline will see their name appear on the April 6, 2021, ballot. But just how long future school board elections take place in April could be a point of discussion when the Missouri Legislature convenes in January.
According to the Missouri School Board Association, legislators may consider following a national trend that is changing board of education elections from April to November.
The MSBA says the argument for making the change is that since more people vote in November school board candidates elected in November are more representative of the community. Those opposing the change contend that moving the election to November would draw school boards into partisan politics and make it more expensive to run for a position on the board of education.
The MSBA is seeking input from school boards across the state regarding their preference.
“I really don’t see a need to change it,” said Mark Bross, president of the Hannibal Board of Education, during the November meeting of the board. “The last thing we need are politics involved in the school board. We have politics involved in enough things.”
The Hannibal school board agreed to notify the MSBA that it is not in favor of making the election date change.
In Hannibal there are two positions available with three-year terms and one two-year unexpired term that will be up for election in 2021.