Tysa Coleman
Age: 45
Occupation? Child and family advocate, The Child Center, Inc.
Education? Hannibal High School graduate; attended Quincy University and Hannibal LaGrange University; future goal to complete my bachelor’s degree in Business Administration
Previous public service? I have served as a board member for several organizations in our community: Christian Women’s Job Corp. Board, Marion County Law Enforcement Restitution Board, KIDS in Motion (KIM) Advisory Board, Embassy Christian Center Benevolence Board, and the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care.
Family? Five kids — two adults ages 21-23 and three children ages 11-17. One dog and three cats.
Why are you running for school board?
As a parent and community member, I want to see someone with direct knowledge and experience working with children and families that have faced challenges and adversity on the School Board. As a board, it is important to consider barriers that children and families face outside the classroom to help promote the success of all students inside the classroom. I have that knowledge and experience.
What in your background makes you qualified to serve on the school board?
My background in the nonprofit sector and advocacy provide a strong foundation for a school board position. I have been a dedicated advocate in our community over the last 20 years. I’ve held positions at NECAC assisting low-income families with food, housing, and utility assistance, community services coordinator with LOQW; victim’s advocate with AVENUES and the Marion County prosecuting attorney’s office, forensic interviewer, grant administrator and child and family advocate at the Child Center, Inc.
I possess skills that are often unnoted but beneficial as a School Board member such as being resourceful, being respectful, problem-solving skills and listening with discernment. Also, I have extensive training in the field of abuse, neglect, maltreatment and disability services, as well as a positive attitude.
What is the biggest challenge that faces the Hannibal school district, and how would you address the challenge?
The biggest challenge facing the Hannibal School District is combatting seen and unseen challenges that children face in and out of the classroom. Educators are tasked with setting a positive learning environment for students when many have so much on their minds. Education in the public school system has become much more than reading, writing and arithmetic in 2021. Educators are learning to strike a balance between educating and addressing the individual needs of students.
As a member of the Board, I would work toward improving communication between parents/caregivers and the school district, encouraging children and parents/caregivers to communicate situations they feel hinder students’ from being present and prepared to learn. Professionally, parents/caregivers have shared they are unsure how to approach the school, administration, or if necessary the School Board if their student has experienced trauma or encountered an issue at school such as bullying or harassment. Students will benefit from parents/caregivers and the school working as a team to support them both outside of school and academically.