Paul Ewert
Age? 67
Occupation? Retired senior living/healthcare administrator.
Education? Bachelor of Arts in political science, Master of Arts in health services administration.
Previous public service? Veteran, U.S. Army, past chair and past member Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, past chair and member Hannibal Regional Health System Board of Directors, Hannibal Area Vocational Technical School Health Occupations Advisory Council, Marion County Health Department Advisory Council, Hannibal Public School Proposition Care co-chair, HLGU Nursing School Advisory Committee, finance committee Clover Road Christian Church.
Family? Married to retired Stowell teacher Lee Ann Ewert, five grown children, Grant, Marissa, Drew, Jesse and Gabby, a foster child, and 14 grandchildren.
Why are you running for school board?
There is a saying “from whom much has been given much is required”. I grew up believing we have a responsibility to be involved in the world around us, and to be a positive influence in it. This is an opportunity for me to be able to continue to contribute to the community that has been so good to us.
What in your background makes you qualified to serve on the school board?
I spent my career working for a not-for-profit board, and I have served on numerous boards. My father was a high school teacher, two of my sisters are teachers, and my wife recently retired from a career in teaching in the Hannibal elementary school system. I have utilized fund accounting so I understand how the accounting system for the school works. I have visited our legislators regularly to present the needs of our organization to them to gain their support. I am comfortable assisting the school in presenting the needs of the district to them. My career was in administration of a multi-faceted organization, needing to understand and respond to the needs of the different constituencies.
What is the biggest challenge that faces the Hannibal school district, and how would you address the challenge?
Education has been changing from the past and now again looks at the opportunities and options available. We need stability and strategic vision to direct the school. The School Board is the strategy, quality, policy, and finance oversight of the school leadership. I believe I have the background to be a part of the board.