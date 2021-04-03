Laura Judlowe
Age: 38
Occupation: I am a freelance writer/stay-at-home mom. I write part-time for a digital marketing firm called We Do Web Content. I create content for law firm websites that answers potential client’s questions about legal issues and legal services.
Education: I am a product of the Hannibal Public School District. I attended K-5 at Oakwood Elementary, followed by Hannibal Middle School. I graduated from Hannibal High School in 2001. After high school, I earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications with a minor in journalism from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.
Previous public service: My history of service in the community has deep roots. Many people in Hannibal will remember that my parents, Michael and Pam Ginsberg, served a free Christmas Day meal from their restaurant, LulaBelle’s, for more than 20 years. From early childhood into adulthood, I remember helping to prepare, serve, and deliver this meal. This is how my family spent our Christmases until the restaurant closed in 2013. I have been involved with the schools as both a PTO member and classroom volunteer since my oldest child started kindergarten. I also spent two years leading a Daisy Girl Scout Troop at Veteran’s Elementary. Finally, my husband and I are active with the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC). Since 2015, we have coordinated and run the HAC apple cider booth during the Folklife Festival. This booth helps to raise thousands of dollars for the HAC every year.
Family: I am married to another HHS graduate, Lucas Judlowe. We have two daughters, Hazel (9) and Ila (6). They are in the first and third grades at Oakwood. My parents still reside in Hannibal, as do my in-laws, Becky and Marty Judlowe.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I love this community. I received a quality education from the Hannibal Public School District, and I want the same for every child in this town. Public education is something I am passionate about. I have a vested interest in our schools, not only as a parent but as a Hannibal resident who wants to see our town grow and become an even more attractive place to settle and raise a family.
What in your background makes you qualified to serve on the school board?
One of my first jobs out of college was working as a staff reporter for the Rolla Daily News in Rolla, Mo. One of my primary “beats” was the Rolla Public School District. For nearly three years, I attended every school board meeting and wrote an article about it for the next day’s paper.
This experience means I have attended more school board meetings than your average citizen. Granted, this was several years ago, and in another district, but I was able to learn the basics of issues like school funding, testing, and board procedure. I also learned how important it is for a school board to have open, honest communications with the media and the community they serve.
I already have a volunteer relationship with my daughters’ school. As a mom, I stay on top of what my kids are learning and doing during their school day. I want to have a hand in securing the future of education, not only for my children but for yours, as well.
What is the biggest challenge that faces the Hannibal school district, and how would you address the challenge?
One of the biggest challenges facing our district, and educators in general, is a lack of resources. We must do everything we can to lift up local educators, staff, and the administration that supports them.
If the pandemic taught us anything, it is how much we depend on teachers and our schools. The job of our schools goes well beyond education. Many people in our community rely on the school system for childcare, health services, and even meals.
At March’s board meeting, Superintendent Johnson mentioned 12 teachers are retiring this year. We need to make sure we replace them with quality hires, and that we maintain these hires.
Also discussed was how much state legislation can affect school funding. Superintendent Johnson stressed the importance of administrators, educators, and the community when it comes to advocating for our district. I would use my communications background to help the school board better inform the public about things that impact our district and our students. An informed community will make a stronger ally for our teachers and our schools. If we can learn from one another and work together, we can create positive change in our children’s education.