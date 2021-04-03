Justin Parker
Age: 40
Occupation: Owner of Parker & Associates LLC Insurance Agency
Education: I graduated from Hannibal High School in 1999 and I received my bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hannibal-LaGrange University in 2003.
Previous public service: Hannibal School Board 2018 to present. I am also a founding board of director for Embrace Children & Families, which was created to provide numerous different resources for foster children and their families.
Family? My wife Erica is a nurse with hospice and also a nursing instructor. I am also a father to three boys.
Why are you running for school board and what in your background makes you qualified to serve on the school board?
I am running for re-election for the Hannibal School Board because I want to continue to be a strong voice for our community in regards to the education of our children. My goal is to be an impactful school board member who places high value on listening to the constituents of our community and communicating their concerns and goals for our district. It is important that I am a fair and objective representative while also upholding to my traditional values and beliefs. I am proud to say that during my time on the school board, we have come together to make important decisions when faced with challenging circumstances. I have made fiscally responsible decisions with our taxpayers money all the while making sure that all of our students and staff have the tools that they need to succeed. I have assisted with safety and security decisions as well as updating board policies during our times of change. We have continued to increase our offerings at our Hannibal Career and Technical Center which has given our students a jump-start in reference to different trades. We have also faced many challenges over the last year in relation to the pandemic. I absolutely believe that in-person learning is the best model for the education our students. We made the decision to start the school with in-person instruction and have been able to keep not only our schools open, but our students were also able to resume all of their extra-curricular activities such as band, music, and sports (Currently, over 30% of Missouri schools are still in virtual-learning versus in-person learning)
What is the biggest challenge that faces the Hannibal school district, and how would you address the challenge?
The ramifications of COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge that we are facing and will continue to deal with for the immediate future. I am grateful for the extra work of our teachers, students, parents, support staff, and our administration which allowed for both in-seat and virtual learning options. As the year has progressed our statistics show that students are more successful with in-person learning. It is my goal to help identify school and community resources that can aid and assist all of our students with their individual needs. Every family has been effected in their own way and it is important that we support each person’s circumstance and make sure that all needs are met as we move forward.