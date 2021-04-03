Dr. Jeff Evans
Age? 52
Occupation? Hannibal family physician for 23 years.
Education? High school graduate — Muscatine, Iowa; Bachelor of Science in biology — Harding University; Doctor of Medicine, M.D. — University of Iowa. Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine
Previous public service? Over the years, I have actively participated on the boards of many local health related entities. I am a board member for the Hannibal Clinic. I also serve on the board and as chairman of the Finance and Operating Committee for a regional clinically integrated network (Crossriver Quality Health Partners) sponsored by Blessing Health System. I participate on the board of Harvest Outreach, which assists people in sober living, interfacing with the legal system and transitioning from incarceration. I’ve also had the privilege of coaching kids’ sports, hosting career fairs, supporting numerous fundraisers, counseling and consulting for teachers and parents, tutoring and mentoring youth, interceding with courts on behalf of at-risk juveniles, helping with Kids In Motion, and feeding and housing families in need, as well as just coming alongside people who need a friend or helping hand.
Family?
My journey through life has been blessed by my wife of almost 27 years, Kimberly. We have a daughter, Elle, completing medical school and her husband Chris Quinn. They recently added their handsome son. Elliot, to our family. Next is Olivia and her husband Brady Calaway. She teaches fourth grade and is expecting a daughter, Ava, in May. Noah is my college student majoring in computer information systems, cyber security and data analytics. Landon is a friendly freshman at Hannibal High School. My youngest, Mya, is a spunky seventh grade gal and volleyball addict.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running as a write-in candidate for the two-year term left on the seat that Christina Booth vacated when she moved out of the district. I want to be part of creating a better and more responsive educational system for all of the kids, parents, families and teachers in our district and I believe I have the ability to contribute to the process. As a Hannibal family physician of 23 years, a father of five who all attend or have attended our district and foster parent or guardian to several more, I’ve had opportunities to extensively interact with many of our local schools, programs and civic organizations as well as people from all walks of life. If we broaden and diversify the board, great things can happen. We can improve the trust and transparency between all parties involved with education and chart a path toward deeper partnership with families. We can upgrade the opportunities for all students and brighten the future of our community. It may not be easy and will require a long-game focus to make and sustain the changes that need to happen, but I would appreciate the chance to deploy the leadership skills I’ve developed from other boards and committees to work for you and get things started.
What in your background makes you qualified to serve on the school board?
The fabric of a community is composed of the interwoven lives of its citizens. No more important investment in the integrity of that fabric exists than that made during the formative years of youth. Serving the Hannibal community has been my focus for many years and engaging with the school board presents opportunities to expand that service.
I have a deep interest in the mission and vision of the Hannibal Public Schools and offer a variety of skills and perspectives including those derived from my family roots in education as both of my parents and one grandfather were teachers. My father later became a principal, then advanced to central office administrator. Education and the issues of the school district he served were regular topics of conversation for my family of origin growing up and have given me some understanding of the realities of parental concerns, administration, teacher and student needs and budgeting. In addition, a working knowledge of financial and construction/maintenance issues has been derived through ownership of approximately 60 residential rentals in the area. An extra benefit to the district during our present “Era of Covid” would be the insight of an experienced frontline physician into health related topics.
What is the biggest challenge that faces the Hannibal school district, and how would you address the challenge?
Family life is changing. Two parent families are on the decline due to divorce, remarriage and cohabitation. Substance abuse is on the increase as well and the impact these issues have on education and kids’ ability to succeed is difficult to overstate. The school system is finding itself in the position of filling in gaps and meeting needs that it never had to address in times past. One of my visions for our district is to see a deeper partnership with families and the community with a goal of maximizing academic, physical, social/emotional and moral growth in our students. It is the duty of all of our citizens to do our part in ensuring a legacy of productive, well prepared, resilient citizens of outstanding character and integrity. I see the school system’s role in this as first earning trust in our integrity, communicating respectfully with all concerned parties, and finding creative ways to support and partner with all families and to welcome and encourage them where they are.