Bradley J. (Brad) Kurz
Age: 41
Occupation: Financial advisor.
Education: Bachelor of Science in mathematics, Missouri Western State University; Master of Education in secondary administration, William Woods University.
Previous Public Service: I was appointed in September to fill a vacated term on the school board.
Family: I am married to Sara and have two children, Kendall and Caleb.
Why are you running for school board?
I filed to serve on the school board because I know how important it is that we navigate these uncertain times well. I’m confident that my skills and experience have prepared me to be able to consider the perspectives of the wide variety of stakeholders in our district, as we establish and evaluate policy during an extremely complex time.
What in your background makes you qualified to serve on the school board?
I am a parent. I understand what it is like to entrust our children to a faculty and staff that we barely know. I know how hard it can be when things aren’t going well for our kids at school. I also know how exciting it is to see our kids grow socially, emotionally, and academically in a school that they love. I was a teacher, coach and principal. I understand that amount of effort that it takes to teach and coach well, and the weight that they take home daily. However, I have witnessed the impact that quality teachers and coaches make on our students each day – and it is astounding! I also know how vital strong leadership is in our society and how powerful it can be to bring people together to identify and solve problems collaboratively. Professionally, I run a business here in town and know how important a vital school system is to develop future employees and future leaders for our community. We need to continue to develop relationships with the economic and business community to ensure that we’re preparing students for what’s next. I appreciate your consideration.