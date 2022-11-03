HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal encourages veterans to stop on their way to the Hannibal Veterans Day Parade for free coffee and donuts. The Salvation Army will be set up in the Save-a-Lot parking lot from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

“Continuing The Salvation Army’s tradition of serving our countries Service men and women is a great honor, and we’re happy to be able to share a small token of appreciation with these selfless and brave individuals,” said Donor Relations Coordinator Chad Douglas.

