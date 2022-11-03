HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army of Hannibal encourages veterans to stop on their way to the Hannibal Veterans Day Parade for free coffee and donuts. The Salvation Army will be set up in the Save-a-Lot parking lot from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
“Continuing The Salvation Army’s tradition of serving our countries Service men and women is a great honor, and we’re happy to be able to share a small token of appreciation with these selfless and brave individuals,” said Donor Relations Coordinator Chad Douglas.
Throughout its history, The Salvation Army has always gone to the frontlines to serve soldiers in war, and it continues to honor veterans today. The Salvation Army Donut Lassies volunteered to go to the front lines during World War I to provide American soldiers with writing supplies, stamps, clothes-mending, home-cooked meals and of course, donuts.
The Hannibal Salvation Army is proud to continue this tradition by providing veterans with donuts and coffee before the Hannibal Veterans Day Parade.
More information is available by calling Matt Schmidt at 217-231-5694.
