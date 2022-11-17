HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army celebrated the beginning of the Christmas season with a Kick-Off event for the 2022 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign on Thursday.
Members of the Salvation Army Brass Band performed holiday favorites as guests arrived at the Rialto Banquet Hall. About one-third of the cast from the Hannibal High School musical "Seussical" performed two songs. The students are under the direction of Kate Fuller and Sara Kurz — who joins her husband, Brad, and children, Kendall and Caleb — as honorary chairs of this year's Christmas campaign.
"We believe that our calling is to live out our faith by serving, alongside our family in our community," Sara Kurz said.
"For that reason, we're excited to be partnering with the Salvation Army to raise money in support of their mission to meet human needs without discrimination across the globe," Brad Kurz added.
Kurz said he and his wife are excited to help support the Salvation Army's efforts to serving those in need in the immediate area. He stressed how he and his wife appreciated the Salvation Army's personalized approach to community outreach because "they dig into each community to find out what the needs are", building community programs that meet immediate needs along with providing short- and long-term support programs.
Kurz stressed how the need in the area remains significant, noting the importance of "the fact that they're willing to look at not just what we've always done, but what the current needs are now — because needs are always changing, and there are always new needs to meet".
"The nimbleness and responsiveness of the Salvation Army is one of the reasons why it's so highly regarded in how they serve," he said.
Salvation Army Major Trevor McClintock shared his excitement for efforts to meet this year's campaign goal and the support of the honorary chairs and all the donors contribute to local efforts to make a positive impact.
"The difference it makes is very monumental for what the Salvation Army can do here in Hannibal," he said.
McClintock explained mail-in and online donations, along with gifts to the Red Kettle program support local services. Volunteers will be ringing bells through Christmas Eve to accept gifts at three locations in Hannibal and Palmyra — with kettles set up at County Market stores and Walmart.
The food pantry, thrift store and Family Services area are all located at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. Hannibal Caseworker Amanda Bowen works full-time to assist clients with services such as rent assistance and finding warm locations for people to stay through partner motels in the area.
Bowen also helps people find permanent housing through the Pathway of Hope program. She sees clients "get through some of life's barriers" once a month or more frequently as needed.
McClintock emphasized how much of a difference it makes to contribute to this year's Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign.
"We're seeing more families this year that are first-time clients of the Salvation Army — people that just need extra help this year that haven't in the past," he said.
Donations allocated for Hannibal stay in the community, and the Salvation Army serves families throughout Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Monroe and Shelby counties.
Results included 4,008 people served in the daily bread line, 1,051 food boxes distributed to families in need, utility assistance for 28 families and rent assistance for 23 families. During the 2020 Christmas season, 800 families received Christmas food boxes and 1,247 children received Christmas toys, with 8,730 toys being distributed in partnership with Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri.
McClintock encouraged people to visit a Red Kettle in the area, visit SalvationArmyHannibal.org or mail donations to the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command (which oversees Hannibal services) at 405 Vermont St. in Quincy, Ill.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626 or visiting RegisterToRing.com.
