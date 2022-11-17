HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army celebrated the beginning of the Christmas season with a Kick-Off event for the 2022 Tree of Lights Christmas Campaign on Thursday.

Members of the Salvation Army Brass Band performed holiday favorites as guests arrived at the Rialto Banquet Hall. About one-third of the cast from the Hannibal High School musical "Seussical" performed two songs. The students are under the direction of Kate Fuller and Sara Kurz — who joins her husband, Brad, and children, Kendall and Caleb — as honorary chairs of this year's Christmas campaign.

