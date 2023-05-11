HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army Family Services in Hannibal invites everyone to its first-ever block party from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
The block party will be located within the parking lot near the Family Services/Family Store storefront at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. This event is free and open to the public.
“We will have games with prizes, free items will be given away, and our Canteen will be serving free food as well,” said Family Service Coordinator Amanda Bowen. “The block party is a great opportunity for the community to get to know our staff in a casual and fun environment. We so appreciate our community and look forward to thanking everyone with this new event.”
Attendees can look forward to meeting The Salvation Army Family Services staff, enjoying free hot dogs and water along with a variety of giveaway items. Games for all ages will include Plinko, ring toss, cornhole and a cake walk.
More information is available by calling Bowen at 573-221-7072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.