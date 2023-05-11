HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army Family Services in Hannibal invites everyone to its first-ever block party from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

The block party will be located within the parking lot near the Family Services/Family Store storefront at 200 Steamboat Bend Shopping Center. This event is free and open to the public.

