HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Salvation Army invites the public to their Celebration of Hope at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 12, on their Facebook page for a digital Christmas kick-off event.
The Salvation Army invites everyone to grab a bag of popcorn, kick back, relax and learn how The Salvation Army has supported the community during these uncertain times and how each donation goes toward helping families in need all year long.
More information is available by visiting the Salvation Army, Hannibal MO Facebook page or by calling 573-221-8008.