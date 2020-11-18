Hannibal Salvation Army announces way to virtually ring bells

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command has always met its Christmas Campaign goal, but representatives know this year is going to be truly challenging as donations are greatly needed to fund Salvation Army programs in 2021.
Community members can support the Salvation Army’s efforts by taking the #RedKettleChallenge. The challenge is an easy way to change lives in the community — consisting of one virtual kettle with one team committed to raising $1,000. The #RedKettleChallenge offers several benefits, particularly during 2020.
The number of stores hosting Salvation Army Red Kettles has declined and more holiday shoppers are going to be shopping online this year — meaning fewer people will be physically shopping at stores and giving at the Red Kettles. Additionally, the number of people volunteering to ring bells will most likely be down due to COVID-19 concerns. All of this adds up to a major need for this new challenge and virtual bell ringers.
Here are the steps for joining the #RedKettleChallenge: Decide if you are going to ring virtually as an individual or if you will have a team of virtual bell ringers. Next, sign up at salvationarmyqcyhan.org. Participants can then virtually ring the bell and share on their social media pages and email family and friends. Challenge participants are also encouraged to invite others to take the #RedKettleChallenge.
For more information regarding the #RedKettleChallenge, please contact Chad Douglas at 217-231-5647.