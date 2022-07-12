HANNIBAL — Hannibal Rotary Club members and officers celebrated a year bursting with success and community outreach opportuities while looking ahead toward a bright future.
Julie Leverenz, former Hannibal Rotarian and 2022-2023 Rotary District 6060 Governor, inducted new Hannibal Rotary Club President Heather Temple during the club's Tuesday officer installation meeting at the Hannibal Country Club. Leverenz was thrilled to visit Hannibal and assume her new role overseeing and connecting 51 Rotary Clubs in the region. Visitors to the celebration included Assistant District Governor Kayla Caldwell and Suzanne Ellerbrock, representing the Quincy, Ill. Rotary Club.
Outgoing President Andy Straube was recognized with an honorary plaque for his leadership. He spoke about the challenges Rotarians met head-on during the challenging circumstances amid the pandemic in 2020.
Straube began his service following the departure of a previous member. He stressed how unity during a time of strife and differences was a key highlight of the club's strength and continued dedication to giving back to fellow members of the community.
"This club — the beauty of it is its diversity," he said. "The men and women of Rotary — that's one of our strongest things."
Numerous challenges were met with consideration and teamwork, such as methods to conduct meetings during the time of COVID's peaks. Straube pointed out how the club's united spirit persevered through tough times.
Twelve new members joined the group. Rotarians gave a total of $3,300 "Happy Bucks" — monetary gifts expressed during each meeting to represent a reason for a Rotarian feels joy. The "Happy Bucks" ultimately go to the Rotary Foundation to fund community outreach.
Straube commended fellow members, board directors, past President Steve Yager, new president Heather Temple for a team effort to make events like the Harvest Hootenanny, participation in the Folklife Festival and service endeavors like Toys for Tots and bell ringing for the Salvation Army such a success.
The rebranded Riverfest, relocated to the Hannibal riverfront and formerly known as Fiesta Del Sol, was a strong success as well. Altogether, the club's fundraising efforts totaled $73,000.
The Rotary Pavilion is nearing completion on the riverfront, and Straube echoed fellow Rotarians' enthusiasm about the $70,000 donation to the City of Hannibal. Receptions, starts of 5K events and possibly even weddings could soon be taking place at the new site.
Leverenz expressed her enthusiasm for her new role as District Governor, sharing Rotary's theme for July: "leading with passion".
She noted how every Rotarians' endeavor goes back to the organization's four-way test recited during each meeting, regarding what each person thinks, says and does: "is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build good will and friendship; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?"
She encouraged everyone to continue their efforts for Rotary's positive impact to "create that ripple in the world". She reminded everyone about World Peace Day on Sept. 21, encouraging each club to apply for a $500 peace grant to help achieve that goal.
Additionally, Leverenz shared her five-part plan based on Rotary's four-way test: building better friendships, leading with passion, telling our story, being peace builders and ending polio.
"As Rotarians, continue to feed the good. Thank you for everything that you're doing for this community," she said. "I'm so proud to have my Rotary roots in Hannibal," she said. "So, let's go out and feed the good."
Temple shared her feelings of enthusiasm for a prosperous year ahead.
"I'm excited for this year, and for raising more money for our community. So, I also want to focus some projects that will help Hannibal with economic development," she said, expressing enthusiasm about an expanded Rotary scholarship and opportunities for more community service projects and expanding fundraisers.
"As Andy said, we donated money to the Rotary Pavilion. we also plan on possibly purchasing a statue with the Hannibal Arts Council to go in front of it, so that will be a big project that will be really neat to go in front of that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.