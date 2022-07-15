HANNIBAL — It continues to be a busy summer at the Hannibal riverfront as more than 50 large passenger boats have been scheduled to dock in America’s hometown since the beginning of the season.
Megan Rapp, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the number is a large increase from previous years which usually bring about 30 ships to the shore.
To Hannibal locals, grand boats like the Queen of the Mississippi and the American Queen with layers of decks trimmed with the charm of another era, are family photo-ops as children are lined up and instructed to smile in front of the vessels.
There are more benefits for Hannibal than meets the eye when these ships come to dock. Rapp said that not only do the ships bring tourists eager to experience the Hannibal sights but they also tow the town along on some high-end advertising.
“These ads, which show Hannibal as a stop of these luxury cruises, bring Hannibal to people’s awareness,” Rapp said. “Even if they aren’t planning a cruise, having Hannibal’s name out there as a dock on a leisure cruise puts Hannibal in people’s mind as a leisure destination.”
Hannibal is listed as cruise destinations on full page ads in magazines like Better Homes & Gardens, which runs $495,400 per ad, Travel & Leisure Magazine, and Midwest Living, both of which cost nearly $200,00.
This free advertising costs the cruise lines more per month than the yearly budget at the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, according to Rapp.
The companies’ websites also bring the river town front and center with an entire page of American Queen Voyages dedicated to Hannibal, and is featured in a video for Queen of the Mississippi.
An exciting addition to the lineup of docking ships this year is the Viking Mississippi, which first came ashore on June 6 and will return on Aug. 14 and several dates after that.
Viking is a European-based company boasting voyages down the Amazon and Nile rivers, and more, which has now added the Mississippi as one of their famous river cruises.
When these large ships pull in and people pour out ready to visit the town endeared to them by Twain characters like Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn and Jim, it serves as a reminder that Hannibal is something special.
For a lot of people, cruising the Mississippi, or even just seeing the Mississippi, and the heartland is a bucket list item.
“We don’t think about that growing up here on the river but for people taking these cruises –a lot of them international– the Mississippi River is something they hear about like we hear about the Amazon or going up the Nile,” said Rapp. “It’s a big deal.”
Rapp said that some of the boats have increased their time in Hannibal because their passengers report that the four-hour window isn’t enough time to explore the town fully.
She also said a draw to the town is the convenience of the riverfront. When passengers arrive in Hannibal most of the attractions are within walking distance.
“Walking the street and being so close to everything they really get to experience downtown Hannibal with only a few attractions requiring a shuttle,” she said.
Some boats have motor coaches, like the American Queen, which gives passengers the history of Hannibal. The buses offer a hop-on-hop-off narration with stops at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Properties and other nearby Hannibal sites. They will also take a short drive to visit the Mark Twain Cave with the option to do a cave tour or wine tasting.
The biggest draw to Hannibal continues to be Mark Twain. From his nonfiction book about his own time as a steamboat pilot “Life on the Mississippi” to the antics of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn, Twain is who introduced many of them, especially international travelers, to the river.
American Cruise Lines goes a step farther and hires Richard Garey, who performs the show “Mark Twain Himself” at Old Planters Barn in Hannibal, to be Mark Twain on board.
“How do people from other countries have experience along the Mississippi? A lot of it is from his writings,” said Rapp.
A commercial port
It’s a familiar — and perhaps even forgotten — sight to those in Hannibal or anyone who has grown up around the mighty river. They dot the waterway, often seeming to suspend right in the middle of routes traveled by cruising riverboats or whizzing speed boats.
Despite the great recreational value of the Mississippi, commerce is the number one priority on the river with approximately 175 million tons of freight each year moved by barges and their tugboats through a system of 29 locks and dams.
The docking order of the river has always been goods and services before passenger boats, which means that the time a cruise line predicts a boat will dock might be delayed if a barge comes through.
This rich history of commerce is anchored in the currents of the river, as there was a time when the water ruled transport and it was then that Hannibal was a growing river town perfectly situated on the shores of the Mississippi.
Founded in 1819 by Moses D. Bates, Hannibal soon became a thriving port on the upper Mississippi for steamboats, flatboats and packet steamers. By 1860, Hannibal had grown to the second largest city and third commercial center in Missouri.
Sometimes 40 ships a day might dock bringing goods and services to the shore during the late 19th Century. “They were like the semis of today – they would pull up, unload, and then leave,” said Rapp.
A common question from tourists is about the barges they see floating in the middle of the river.
Capt. Steve Terry, pilot and owner of the Mark Twain Riverboat, provides a light-hearted and fun education on barges along the river, and other historical landmarks, aboard the hour-long sightseeing tour of the Mark Twain Riverboat.
Terry pointed out the tugboats docked beside his riverboat with the names “Sir Randall” and “Sir Robert” painted on the side. He explained that “Sir Randall” –the smaller of the two– has 1000 horsepower with the capability to push three loaded barges at once.
“The deckhands work 12 hours and then they come back and do it again the next day,” he said.
He spoke about a tugboat able to push 15 loads up the river at one time. If converted to a line of semis, the loads would stretch over 35 miles in length.
“It takes over 900 semi trailers to build 15 barges,” he announced to the passengers.
He also said that when barges seem suspended in the middle of the river, they are actually anchored by a very large chain that is attached to a 14,000 pound anchor. The barges measure 195 feet long, 35 feet wide, 12 feet deep and when fully loaded, he said they hold at 52,000 bushels or 1,500 ton of cargo each.
“They might sit here a day, a week, or even longer but eventually a tugboat will come along to move them up or down the river,” he said.
The barges waiting for a tug that day, he said, were standard barges fully loaded with Portland Cement, filled at the barge loading facility at Continental Cement just up the river.
Continental Cement was once the third largest producer of cement in the world and has produced cement for projects like the Panama Canal and the Empire State Building. Most recently, they were used for the Minnesota Vikings’ new football stadium and the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest baseball stadium.
The tradition of commercial water transportation is as rooted in the shores of Mississippi as a great steamboat pilot who once donned the name of the river term meaning “safe water.” It was the call the leadsman made when the boat was in safe water, or two fathoms (12 feet) deep.
“He chose the name Mark Twain,” said Terry.
Mark Twain Riverboat
While tourists disembark docked riverboats to visit Hannibal, locals and other visitors can board the Mark Twain Riverboat and explore the Mississippi beyond the banks of the riverfront.
The Mark Twain Riverboat has been a Mississippi tradition for more than 30 years offering a 1-hour narrated sightseeing tour or a two-hour dinner cruise.
This Mississippi River Cruise departs from Hill Street Landing three times daily between Memorial Day and Labor Day, with two departures daily during September and October. Dinner cruises depart at 6:30 p.m. (check for availability.)
Aboard the sightseeing cruise, passengers can experience panoramic views of the river, while enjoying river history, legends and education about the area. Follow along while Capt. Steve Terry tells the tale of Lovers Leap and talks about nearby islands, including the famous Jackson Island.
Beverages and sandwiches are available on-ship for purchase during these tours.
Passengers can dance to live music aboard the 2-hour dinner cruise with a buffet meal of Riverboat Roast Beef, Baked Boneless Chicken Breast, Baked Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, the Captain’s Favorite Pasta Salad, a Deluxe Tossed Salad, Dinner Rolls and Dessert. Iced Tea and Coffee are included, and a cash bar is also available.
All Hannibal river cruises board 30 minutes prior to departure.
Call 573-221-3222 for availability or tickets, for gift certificates, general information or last-minute availability.
