Hannibal residents show strong interest in Community Improvement District

HANNIBAL — Business owners and residents of America’s Hometown gathered at the Mark Twain Museum on Tuesday evening to learn more about a planned Community Improvement District for Hannibal.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, invited questions throughout the meeting.
Proposed boundaries were on display for a Community improvement District, and Mehaffy emphasized how community feedback was crucial during the phase of discussing concepts and plans.
No final decisions have been made to date, and the CID would move forward with approval from the Hannibal City Council.
From there, a CID Board with members from the private and public sectors would assist with decision-making.
HREDC hosted four or five meetings regarding the CID proposal about two years ago, before the process was paused due to COVID-19.
The plan for Hannibal consists of three components. The first is the Community Improvement District, which would include an additional sales tax levy within the district of up to 1%. The tax levy would serve as a public funding mechanism for projects within the district. The CID would become a separate political subdivision when boundaries are finalized.
The second part of the plan is a Chapter 353 property tax abatement program. The tax-neutral program would mean land owners pay the same amount of property tax as before, but revenue would go toward the CID instead of the taxing jurisdiction. The revenue would be used to fund approved projects in the district.
The third portion of the plan entails a Neighborhood Improvement District, which would use municipal bond offerings to fund public infrastructure projects like sewer, storm water, water and sidewalk improvements. The city and the
The revitalization programs are focused on encouraging new private investment, bolstering public infrastructure and providing streetscape and physical property improvements.
Plans call for the CID to include Broadway, Mark Twain Avenue and downtown Hannibal. The final boundaries would be based on property lines and tailored to include commercial areas for efforts including facade improvements, signs, banners, event promotions and exterior upgrades.
The revitalization programs are an example of returning “full-circle” to the days of shopping in a central business district, Mehaffy said, noting Hannibal has a wealth of historic buildings and destinations other communities have lost.
Attendees provided feedback and asked questions about the proposal, including details about the funding infrastructure projects in the NID, the duration of the programs and requirements for voting in the district.
Mehaffy explained the time frame varies based on the needs for each community, with a maximum duration of 25 years. Multiple CIDs can be established according to the best fit for growth in Hannibal.
Mehaffy said the goal was to incentivize people to make private investments.
He recently talked with Moberly City Manager Brian Crane about the progress of a similar project Mehaffy led for Moberly’s Depot District. The downtown district is averaging about $1 million each year in new investments, sales tax and special events have grown, new businesses have been added and some have expanded or transitioned to new ownership.
Maria Kuhns, entrepreneurship specialist with the Small Business Development Center at HREDC, shared her impressions from the meeting.
“I was pleasantly surprised about the turnout, and I was also super excited to hear people asking questions. A lot of the questions they had were super relevant and I learned a lot, just listening, even though I work with Corey every day,” she said, noting she achieved a more in-depth understanding from attendees. “I’m really excited that people are interested in it, because that’s what we want — for people to take a stake in the game and improve the community.”
The meeting drew business owners and residents with an interest in the proposals. Steve Ayers, owner of Ayers Pottery, observed the positive atmosphere throughout the meeting. He observed all of the questions were “positive and well-thought out.”
“I don’t know ultimately how everybody feels, how they would vote, but you didn’t really see any open negativity,” he said. “So, I take that in Hannibal as a strong positive.”
Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck felt the meeting was productive as well.
“I think it was great. There were a lot of good questions that were asked and answered, and I look forward to having more meetings and more community involvement,” she said.
More information is available by calling 573-221-1033 or visiting hredc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.