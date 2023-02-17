Hannibal resident receives new life-saving treatment at Hannibal Regional Hospital

HANNIBAL — Two years ago, Melva Lehenbauer, of Hannibal, developed a sore and swollen leg that resulted in her being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and a pulmonary embolism (PE), which are blood clots in her leg and lung.
At the time, Hannibal Regional Hospital did not have the resources for removing the clots, so she was sent to Columbia, Mo. for treatment. The specialists in Columbia deemed the removal of the clots too risky so they were treated with medication instead.
A few weeks ago, Lehenbauer suddenly began having trouble breathing as she was entering the grocery store. Another shopper noticed her struggling and helped her back to her car. The good Samaritan suggested she go to the hospital as her condition seemed very serious. Lehenbauer took the advice and drove straight to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
It was determined that Lehenbauer had developed another PE, but by this time Hannibal Regional Hospital had the resources available to remove the clot immediately. The procedure is known as a surgical thrombectomy.
“Pulmonary embolism is one of the most dreadful conditions, especially ones with large amounts of clots. Removing the clots using the catheter system improves symptoms such as shortness of breath or the requirement of supplemental oxygen instantaneously and in some patients saves their lives,” explained Dr. Santhosh Mannem, interventional cardiologist at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
“I arrived at the hospital around 8:30 a.m., and they had me in surgery by 11 a.m. that same day,” Lehenbauer said about the prompt care she received at Hannibal Regional Hospital. “I was awake during the procedure, and surprised by the fact that I didn’t feel a thing, it was completely painless.”
Lehenbauer said she felt relief from her shortness of breath immediately after the procedure.
“Dr. Mannem seemed very knowledgeable about the procedure, I felt extremely comfortable that I was in good hands,” she said. “People think you need to leave town for a specialist, but we have great ones right here in Hannibal.”
Lehenbauer said the ability to have this blood clot taken care of without having to travel was very convenient for her and her family.
More information about surgical thrombectomy procedures and opportunities for appointments with a cardiologist are available by calling 573-629-3500.
