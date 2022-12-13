Hannibal resident receives bachelor’s degree from WGU Missouri

HANNIBAL — Francesca Swayze, of Hannibal, has graduated from WGU Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Swayze participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony Saturday, Oct. 22 in St. Louis, Mo., where she and hundreds of other graduates were recognized and celebrated for their achievements.
Two years after obtaining her RN license, Swayze decided to continue her educational journey at WGU Missouri to pursue her bachelor’s degree. She learned about the university through its partnership with her employer – Hannibal Regional Healthcare System – and through numerous co-workers who praised the university and its fully online, competency-based model, which allows students to study, complete coursework, take tests and move through coursework at their own pace and on their own schedules, often allowing them to graduate faster.
“With the ability to go at my own pace — while still being a wife and mother and working full time — I was able to complete the program in two-and-a-half terms,” said Swayze. “Thanks to my support system (my always understanding 14-year-old daughter Jisel), WGU’s program and a lot of long nights, I’ve been able to obtain a degree that will aid in the impact that healthcare has in my community.”
There were 301 undergraduate and 356 graduate degree recipients from 40 U.S. states who participated in the commencement ceremony, which was held at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. About 73 percent of the graduates came from at least one of the following historically underserved populations: first-generation college students, students of color, rural residents and/or low-income earners. Graduates earned degrees in business, K–12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.