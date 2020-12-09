HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is pleased to welcome Mujeeb Siddiqui, DO, FACOS, FASMBS.
Siddiqui brings over 25 years of surgical experience specializing in minimally invasive general surgery, bariatric surgery and robotic surgery. He graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his surgical residency at Garden City Hospital in Michigan. Upon completion of his surgical residency Siddiqui continued to advance his surgical skills by completing his Advanced Laparoscopic and Bariatric Fellowship in Harrisburg, Penn.
Siddiqui is leading the new Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions program, which strives to improve the health of individuals suffering from obesity.
“I graduated from Kirksville osteopathic medical school and I enjoy working in a small town where people are friendly and welcoming. I am thrilled to join Hannibal Regional and start a new weight loss program, where I will be using my skills and experience that I have accumulated during my 25 years of surgical practice,” Siddiqui said.
He commended his colleagues for their healthcare efforts in the area.
“The staff and administration of Hannibal Regional are dedicated to caring for the well-being of the community. They have shown tremendous support and interest in providing weight loss services to the Northeast Missouri community.”
The Weight Management Solutions program is composed of multiple medical professionals including an endocrinologist, family medicine providers, dietitians, care navigators and other specialties that are vitally important to weight loss and management.
“I am passionate about helping my patients gain quality of life by overcoming obesity and related diseases. It gives me great satisfaction when they achieve their goal,” Siddiqui said.
The benefits of weight loss and management are well-documented, including increasing a person’s quality of life. The Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions program offers an inter-disciplinary and multifaceted approach for various avenues of weight loss, including but not limited to bariatric surgery. Studies show that over 90% of patients who select bariatric surgery have improvement in key medical conditions including asthma, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, gastroesophageal reflux disease and sleep apnea.
More information about this program and Siddiqui is available by calling 1-888-327-4747.