Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions achieves national accreditation

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions has achieved the status of being nationally accredited as a Comprehensive Center from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).
Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions’ commitment to quality care begins with expertly trained staff and the leadership of an experienced bariatric surgeon. The program is tasked with continuous review of surgical data as they continue improving the structure and outcomes expertise necessary to provide safe, efficacious and high-quality care to all metabolic and bariatric patients.
The accreditation assures that the Weight Management Solutions team provides multidisciplinary care to patients which improves patient outcomes and long-term success.
“Our team is dedicated to providing excellent care to each patient we care for. Weight loss surgery is life-changing and our team is here to support our patients before and after they have their surgery," said Dr. Mujeeb Siddiqui, board-certified surgeon and medical director of bariatrics.
The Weight Management Solutions team is led by two fellowship-trained surgeons, Mujeeb Siddiqui, DO, FACOS, FASMBS, along with Richie Goriparthi, MD, MSc, who recently joined the team. The Weight Management Solutions team also includes a nurse practitioner, a registered dietitian, an RN and skilled, experienced support staff dedicated to exceeding the expectations of every patient throughout the progression to weight loss surgery and beyond.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 93 million adults in the United States are affected by obesity and that number continues to increase. The disease of obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer.
Metabolic and bariatric surgery has proven to be effective in the reduction of comorbid conditions related to obesity. Working together, the ACS and the ASMBS have developed accreditation standards for metabolic and bariatric surgery to assist patients with obesity in identifying centers that provide optimal patient care.
More information is available by calling 573-248-5407.
