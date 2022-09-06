Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions achieves national accreditation

Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions recently received national accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. Pictured from left, Dr. Mujeeb Siddiqui and Dr. Richie Goriparthi.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions has achieved the status of being nationally accredited as a Comprehensive Center from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP), a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions’ commitment to quality care begins with expertly trained staff and the leadership of an experienced bariatric surgeon. The program is tasked with continuous review of surgical data as they continue improving the structure and outcomes expertise necessary to provide safe, efficacious and high-quality care to all metabolic and bariatric patients.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.