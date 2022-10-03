HANNIBAL — According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, however, many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screenings are so important.
In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Regional is offering special mammogram screenings in October to assist women with taking steps to enjoy healthy living.
Hannibal Regional’s Radiology Department will host Ladies Night Out, an after-hours mammogram program for women to keep current with their annual screening. Participants can also enjoy light refreshments, shopping at Judy’s Boutique and a gift bag drawing.
After-hours mammograms will be offered from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 25.
An appointment is required and space is limited. Appointments are available by calling 573-248-5688.
