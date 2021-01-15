HANNIBAL — COVID-19 vaccinations will begin at Hannibal Regional Hospital next week.
Appointments for people who qualify under Missouri's 1B criteria will be accepted starting Monday. Vaccinations will begin Wednesday, Jan. 20, on the hospital campus. No walk-ins will be accepted.
"Hannibal Regional is pleased to announce that we are ready to start this phase and will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals meeting the criteria starting next week," said Todd Ahrens, president and CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
"While the vaccination clinics are dependent on Hannibal Regional’s current supply of the vaccine, we are working hard to secure more doses of this vital resource for our region. We are excited to announce this vaccination clinic, and do ask that individuals seeking an appointment wait until Monday at 7 a.m. to call the appointment number," Ahrens said.
Appointments may be made by calling 573-629-3570 starting Monday.
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state will be moving in to Phase 1B - Tier 2 of the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday. Phase 1B - Tier 2 focuses on protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness, including those aged 65 and older; any adult with cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; intellectual or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome; heart conditions; a weakened immune system due to organ transplant; severe obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease; or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.
"Hannibal Regional is honored to be a designated vaccinator for the region and we look forward to taking this important step in the fight against COVID-19," Ahrens said.