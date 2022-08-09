HANNIBAL — Physicians at the Hannibal Regional Spine Center are prepared to help patients deal with back pain resulting from a variety of causes.
According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Disease, back pain is a common reason for seeking medical treatment in the United States and a leading cause of disability worldwide. Symptoms associated with back pain can range from pain in one location to pain throughout the back. Pain may even be present in the buttocks, hips, legs or feet. At times, tingling and numbness in the legs and/or feet can signal a problem in the back.
There are different causes and types of back pain. Acute back pain from a specific illness or injury may subside in days or weeks, while chronic back pain may last much longer and increase in severity over time. It is important to get an accurate diagnosis and access to up to date treatment options. If you have back pain that has lasted more than a few weeks or you have tried a variety of treatments with no relief, it may be time to see a specialist.
“I was told by one of my mentors that there are three types of people in the world; people that have back pain, people that had back pain and people that are going to have back pain. What I’ve realized in my 12 years as a spine surgeon is that there is truth in these words. The vast majority of us will at some point have an episode of back pain. We pay a heavy price for walking upright and fighting gravity all of our lives. In most instances, this pain is minor and resolves on its own. When the symptoms persist or begin to radiate, that’s when seeing a specialist is warranted,” Dr. Rahul Basho of the Hannibal Regional Spine Center said,
Some people are hesitant to see a surgeon or a specialist when it comes to back pain treatment. One important thing to remember is; seeing a spine surgeon doesn’t necessarily mean surgery. Spine Center physicians Basho and Dr. Luvell Glanton have more than 25 years of experience in the treatment of back pain and strive to choose the most effective and least invasive treatment possible for each patient.
“This is the most exciting time in the development of interventions to treat back pain. New procedures and techniques are being developed at a phenomenal pace and we are making such progress in outcomes. I am truly honored to bring new technology and innovation to the Hannibal area in conjunction with Dr. Basho and the Hannibal Regional Spine Center.” Dr. Luvell Glanton said.
Patient care is Hannibal Regional Spine Center's first priority. Whether treatment is non-operative or surgical, patients can expect unparalleled care from evaluation through follow-up. Spine Center services include consultation and evaluation, minimally invasive surgery, a wide range of pain management procedures and techniques, imaging, laboratory services, physical therapy and orthopedic services.
People who have been suffering with chronic back pain, are encouraged to call for a free consultation with Jen Hinds, RN Nurse Navigator at the Hannibal Regional Spine Center. Together you can decide which physician is right for treatment of your back pain. No physician referral is needed to call.
Referring physicians and patients can easily gain access to services by contacting the Spine Center at 1-844-HRH-BACK or 844-474-2225 or spine_center@hannibalregional.org
