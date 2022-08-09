HANNIBAL — Physicians at the Hannibal Regional Spine Center are prepared to help patients deal with back pain resulting from a variety of causes.

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Disease, back pain is a common reason for seeking medical treatment in the United States and a leading cause of disability worldwide. Symptoms associated with back pain can range from pain in one location to pain throughout the back. Pain may even be present in the buttocks, hips, legs or feet. At times, tingling and numbness in the legs and/or feet can signal a problem in the back.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.