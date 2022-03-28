HANNIBAL — Local residents are encouraged to help Hannibal Regional Healthcare System assess community health needs.
Over the next few months, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System will work with members the local community to update the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) for Marion, Lewis, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, and Shelby HRHS representatives are seeking input from community members regarding the healthcare needs in order to complete this work for the 2022 CHNA.
The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress in addressing community health needs cited in both the 2016 and 2019 assessment reports, while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas.
A brief community survey has been developed in order to accomplish this work. The survey can be accessed by visiting the Hannibal Regional website and clicking on the Community Health link.
All community residents and business leaders are encouraged to complete the 2022 CHNA online survey by Thursday, April 14.
More information is available by calling 573-629-3577.
