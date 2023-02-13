Hannibal Regional Radiology offers new imaging services

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Radiology recently announced the arrival of two new imaging services: Liver Elastography Ultrasound and prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET scan. Both of these new services will allow for earlier detection of disease.
Liver Elastography Ultrasound is a noninvasive ultrasound examination that can diagnosis, stage and monitor liver disease by measuring the stiffness of liver tissue. It reduces the need for costly and painful liver biopsies and allows for faster clinical decisions and advanced treatment planning. It may also be used as a follow-up tool for patients under treatment to monitor the progression, stabilization or regression of their liver disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.