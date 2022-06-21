HANNIBAL — Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council announced Tuesday that the Missouri Department of Transportation has approved funding for the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority (MRRPA), dba Hannibal Regional Port Authority, to purchase land in Taylor for a new public port development.
Mehaffy confirmed that his office received confirmation in April of up to $1,670,545 of Missouri Port Capital Improvement Program funding available to purchase property at the new port site. He said these state funds require a minimum 20% match and must be spent by Tuesday.
Formerly known as the Marion County Port Authority, MRRPA was established Dec. 2, 2020, as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri by Ralls County and Marion Commissioners with approval by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The action was pursuant to sections 68.010 through 68.075 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri.
MRRPA boundaries include jurisdiction in all of Marion and Ralls counties. In 2020 and 2021, MRRPA commissioned two feasibility studies with Klingner and Associates, P.C.
“I am not interested in spending taxpayer money if there is no long-term sustainability to the port development,” Mehaffy said. “It was important for us to complete the studies to provide the Port Board of Commissioners with data to inform their decisions moving forward.”
The recent port feasibility studies conducted by Klingner identified companies that could potentially utilize a multimodal port on the Mississippi River, offering rail, truck and barge access for outbound and inbound shipments of domestic and international commodities, final products and materials.
The goal of these studies was to learn how the shipments flow from producers to markets, and how producers receive their components for production. Findings indicate there is a potential locally for port facility development at the proposed Taylor (West Quincy) location.
MRRPA representatives explained that local businesses could seek to utilize a public port facility, along with new and out-of-region businesses. An examination of the financial details has also been reviewed regarding construction of a forthcoming facility.
“The market and feasibility studies looked at multiple locations in the counties of Marion and Ralls, but the West Quincy, Mo., site was determined as one of the most feasible for a number of reasons,” said Mark Bross, branch manager of Klingner and Associates’ Hannibal office.
Mehaffy said current landowners were eager to work with MRRPA. Family members mentioned that they had held this property over the years, looking for a project like this that would positively impact the area.
“We are very grateful to the Baker and Dawe families for their willingness to sell this property to the port,” Mehaffy added. “This property is strategically located on the river and will be the only public port from St. Louis, Mo. to the Quad Cities, Iowa to offer truck, barge and rail services.”
Mehaffy said the HREDC office submitted an application for the 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant Program as well as an application for the 2022 Port Infrastructure Development Program Grant Program.
Klingner has estimated that the infrastructure development for the proposed port will cost over $17 million, Mehaffy explained. MRRPA expects to hear back about these funding applications later this summer and in the fall.
“In addition to the Baker and Dawe families, he would like to thank MoDOT, Klingner and Associates, P.C., the Haerr family, Accurate Land Title Co., Special Counsel Cunningham Vogel and Rost, P.C., the HREDC Transportation Committee and HomeBank for their support of this project,” Mehaffy added.
MRRPA exists to grow the economy of Marion and Ralls counties through promoting transportation, logistics and revitalization. More information is available by visiting https://hredc.com/marion-county-port-authority/
