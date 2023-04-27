Hannibal Regional offering 3-D mammogram special in May

Hannibal Regional is offering a special on 3-D mammograms for $99 in recognition of National Women's Health Month.

HANNIBAL — According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, however many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screenings are so important.

In honor of National Women’s Health Month, Hannibal Regional will offer $99 3-D mammograms in the month of May. Hannibal Regional is proud to offer 3-D mammography exams developed by Hologic Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health.

