Hannibal Regional offering 3-D mammogram special in May

HANNIBAL — According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, however many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screenings are so important.
In honor of National Women’s Health Month, Hannibal Regional will offer $99 3-D mammograms in the month of May. Hannibal Regional is proud to offer 3-D mammography exams developed by Hologic Inc., a worldwide leader in Women’s Health.
Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, these exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, while simultaneously decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing. An annual mammogram is key to early breast cancer detection.
The goal is to identify breast cancer at the earliest stage possible, minimizing the treatment required and improving survival rates. The $99 special is only valid in the month of May, and an appointment is required.
More information and appointment opportunities are available by calling 573-248-5688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.