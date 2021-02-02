Missouri governor Mike Parson on Monday named Hannibal Regional Healthcare System among the state's high through put facilities for COVID-19 vaccinations.
HRHS has also been designated as the lead hospital for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B Region.
Missouri high-throughput facilities will be receiving just over half of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation through the month of February. Facilities were chosen based on their individual capability to administer up to 5,000 vaccines per week.
HRHS will be receiving about 1,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week.
“We are committed to fairly allocating doses in regions throughout the state and working with vaccinators to ensure efficient administration of the vaccine,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our partnership with the selected hospitals will help provide the consistency needed for effective planning of high-volume vaccine clinics to occur at the local level.”
Though supplies are still limited, and vaccines will still be administered in phases based on health risk and age, with more vaccines incoming, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System CEO Todd Ahrens is confident in the Hannibal Regional staff to safely and quickly vaccinate as many area residents as possible.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to help the residents of our region get their COVID vaccine” Ahrens said. “Our team members and volunteers have helped set up processes to ensure that we are able to safely and efficiently get large numbers of people vaccinated here at Hannibal Regional.”
Hannibal Regional has scheduled a vaccination clinic by appointment only for Thursday, Feb. 4, and is taking appointments for those fitting Phase 1A or 1B- Tiers 1 or 2 eligibility.