HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group announced the addition of Urologist Dr. Viacheslav Iremashvili its team.
Iremashvili completed medical school at Russian State Medical University and earned his Ph.D. in Medicine from the Moscow Institute of Urology. He continued to follow his passion and completed a residency in urology at Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami. After his residency, he went on to pursue fellowship training in minimally invasive surgery at the University of Wisconsin.
“Hannibal Regional has a good hospital and medical group, and I am happy to be part of their team and provide much needed urologic care to the community,” Iremashvili said. “My goal is to provide the best possible results to my patients, whether it is through a surgical procedure or other urologic medical treatment.”
Urologists specialize in treating diseases with the male and female urinary tract and the male reproductive system. Iremashvili has extensive research experience in the fields of erectile dysfunction, infertility, prostate cancer and urinary stone disease and has more than 60 publications, many of which have been cited in guidelines of the American Urological Association.
Iremashvili is specially trained to offer minimally invasive procedures utilizing Hannibal Regional’s daVinci surgical system. Robotic-assisted surgery enhances the skills of a surgeon by providing high-definition 3D surgical view and a great range of motion, all performed through smaller incisions and resulting in improved patient outcomes such as fewer complications and faster recovery times.
Iremashvili’s office at the Hannibal Regional Cancer Institute is available by calling 573-629-3500.
