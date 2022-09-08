HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is excited to welcome Jennifer Minoff, MD to their pulmonology team.
Minoff earned her medical degree and completed her internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri. She went on to complete her Pulmonary/Critical Care fellowship at St. Louis University.
A pulmonologist is a medical doctor who studies and treats diseases of the respiratory system - the lungs and other organs that help you breathe.
“Pulmonary medicine encompasses such an essential bodily function so helping someone function better and therefore live a better life is so rewarding,”. Minoff said.
Minoff prioritizes getting to know her patients and helping them live their best lives.
“This involves not only getting a correct diagnosis and starting appropriate therapy but also learning their priorities in life so I can help them achieve those goals," she said.
Minoff grew up in a small town in Missouri, noting that “rural Missouri has a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to becoming a part of the Hannibal community.”
Minoff is accepting new patients in Hannibal.
The pulmonology offices at Hannibal Regional Medical Group can be reached by calling 573-629-3500.
