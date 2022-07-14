Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomes Dr. Al-Dabbas

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is excited to welcome Ma’en Al-Dabbas, MD to their cardiology team.
Al-Dabbas earned his medical degree from Jordan University for Science and Technology. Al-Dabbas completed his internal medicine residency as chief resident, along with his cardiology fellowship at Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
A cardiologist is a medical doctor who studies and treats diseases and conditions of the cardiovascular system — the heart and blood vessels — including heart rhythm disorders, coronary artery disease, heart attacks, heart defects and infections, hyperlipidemia and related disorders.
“As a cardiologist, I enjoy having the opportunity to improve the quality of my patients’ lives and feel the greatest reward is to see them spending quality time with their family and friends,” Al-Dabbas said.
Al-Dabbas prioritizes listening and connecting to his patients,
“My priority with my patients is listening," he said. "I want to build a connection and understand my patients’ symptoms and concerns in order to have the opportunity to have an impactful interaction with my patients and their families.”
Al-Dabbas is accepting new patients and works alongside fellow members of Hannibal Regional Medical Group’s cardiology team.
The cardiology offices at Hannibal Regional Medical Group are available by calling 573-629-3500.
