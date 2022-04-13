SHELBINA, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group recently welcomed Cori Sheppard, FNP-BC, to the Shelbina team.
Sheppard earned her Nurse Practitioner degree from Simmons University and is looking forward to serving the community at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Shelbina.
Sheppard has served in the medical field in a variety of roles for more than 10 years.
“I had the pleasure of completing some of my LPN and RN clinical rotations at Hannibal Regional and was able to see firsthand the compassion the team had toward their patients. I knew then that this was an organization I wanted to be a part of,” she said.
“I chose to become a family nurse practitioner because I feel my calling is to serve as a provider who can treat patients of all ages. Spending my adult life in rural Northeast Missouri I understand the need for providers who understand the importance of serving the community,” Sheppard said.
Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages. A family medicine physician delivers a range of acute, chronic, and preventive medical care services, while also providing preventive care for their patients.
“My priority will always be to help my patients be as healthy as they can and to give them the information and avenues they need to be able to live a sustainable healthy life. It is important to know how we treat our bodies now will affect us in the future. I find it a blessing to be able to help someone be present and involved with their family and friends,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard focuses on providing high quality care, helping her patients understand their medications and guiding them to a healthier lifestyle. She is now accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Shelbina.
Appointments are available by calling 573-588-4131.
