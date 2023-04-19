Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomes Caitlin Petry, FNP-C

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to welcome Caitlin Petry, FNP-C to its team.
Petry earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Maryville University, and she enjoys caring for patients in all stages of their lives.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 5:42 pm
HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to welcome Caitlin Petry, FNP-C to its team.
Petry earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Maryville University, and she enjoys caring for patients in all stages of their lives.
"My heart has always been in providing care to patients in small communities and the surrounding rural areas. The most rewarding part of my job is being able to care for patients who may not have the same access to care as those we see in larger communities. I believe everyone deserves accessible, quality healthcare," Petry said.
Petry will be providing care through Hannibal Regional’s Express Care locations. Express Care offers quick, convenient access to basic healthcare services with no appointment necessary.
Express Care is available at two locations in Hannibal. To learn more, visit hannibalregional.org/expresscare or call 573-629-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.