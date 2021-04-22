HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group is excited to welcome Brandy Jeffries, FNP to their Pain Management team.
Jeffries has served in the medical field in a variety of roles for over 15 years and earned her nurse practitioner’s degrees from Walden University.
“I chose to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner because I want to help make positive differences in people’s everyday lives and help make lives better,” Jeffries said.
“I am from the Hannibal area and am looking forward to helping people in my community,” Jeffries said. “I am here to listen to my patients and help them achieve their goals while guiding them to better.”
Jeffries is accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group. To reach the Pain Management offices, call 573-629-3500.