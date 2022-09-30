Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomes Ashley Lanpher, FNP-C

Ashley Lanpher, FNP-C, has joined the Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Monroe City, Mo.

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomes Ashley Lanpher, FNP-C to their Monroe City, Mo. team.

Lanpher earned her Nurse Practitioner degree from Maryville University and is looking forward to serving the community at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Monroe City.

