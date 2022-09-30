MONROE CITY, Mo. — Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomes Ashley Lanpher, FNP-C to their Monroe City, Mo. team.
Lanpher earned her Nurse Practitioner degree from Maryville University and is looking forward to serving the community at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Monroe City.
She has provided healthcare in a variety of settings in rural communities and is happy to begin serving the Monroe City area.
“I chose to join Hannibal Regional to become part of a team providing quality healthcare in a rural area,” Lanpher said.
“The most rewarding part of being a family medicine provider is being able to follow up with patients and see their progress - whether it be with their disease process or different stages of life,” she added.
Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive healthcare for people of all ages. A family medicine provider delivers a range of acute, chronic and preventive medical care services, while also providing preventive care for their patients.
“My priority with patients is to take the time to listen, which helps provide individualized care and education to meet their specific needs,” Lanpher explained.
Lanpher is focused on providing high-quality care, helping her patients understand their conditions and guiding them to a healthier lifestyle.
She is now accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group in Monroe City.
Appointments are available by calling 573-735-2506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.