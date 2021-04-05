HANNIBAL — Friday marks another significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19, with Hannibal Regional hosting a vaccine clinic as the vaccine becomes available to all Missourians 16 years of age and older.
Hannibal Regional administered its 25,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 30. Following that significant milestone, all Missourians will be eligible to receive the vaccine during a vaccine clinic from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Hannibal Regional Medical Group. Hannibal Regional Foundation CEO and President Wendy Harrington expressed her enthusiasm regarding the event.
“We are very excited that we can move into the last phase. This will enable us to vaccinate anyone that wants the vaccine, moving us one step closer to getting a majority of the population vaccinated,” Harrington said.
The successful vaccination clinics have reflected a concerted effort and the daily dedication from people focused on the same cause.
“It has definitely been a team and community effort to vaccinate so many people. Our Hannibal Regional team has worked tirelessly to be here to give out those vaccines,” Harrington said. “We thank them, and we also thank our community — because we have people coming to us to get their vaccine, and it is so important for us to move forward for everyone to be vaccinated. We thank them for their trust.”
Appointments are necessary for the vaccination clinic, which will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, 6500 Hospital Drive in Hannibal. People can sign up by visiting https://fs30.formsite.com/marketinghannibalhealthorg/April9/index.html or calling the hotline number at 573-629-3570.