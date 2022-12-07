HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Hospital officials are urging people with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting loved ones who are in the hospital.

There has been a sharp increase of influenza cases in the community. To promote the well-being of our patients, team members and volunteers, an Infection Prevention decision has been made to request that persons refrain from visiting at the hospital if they are exhibiting signs of influenza.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.