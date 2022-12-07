HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Hospital officials are urging people with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting loved ones who are in the hospital.
There has been a sharp increase of influenza cases in the community. To promote the well-being of our patients, team members and volunteers, an Infection Prevention decision has been made to request that persons refrain from visiting at the hospital if they are exhibiting signs of influenza.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
- Fever, chills feeling feverish
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- Cough
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Fatigue
- Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)
People should go to the Emergency Room right away if they get sick and experience any of the following symptoms:
- Fast breathing or trouble breathing
- Bluish skin color
- Not drinking enough fluids
- Not waking up or not interacting
- Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held
- Fever with a rash
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen
- Sudden dizziness
- Confusion
- Severe or persistent vomiting
- Flu-like symptoms that improve but then return with a fever and worse cough
Influenza spreads by droplets created when people who have the flu cough, sneeze or talk. The droplets can land in the mouth or nose of nearby people, and influenza is also spread by touching surfaces with flu virus and then touching the mouth or nose. Influenza is contagious beginning one day before symptoms start and up to 5-7 days after symptoms begin. After exposure to the flu virus, symptoms begin in 1-4 days. People can prevent influenza by getting a flu vaccine every year, staying away from people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes and wash their hands frequently. Antiviral medications are available to treat influenza by contacting your health care provider as soon as possible if you experience symptoms.
Hannibal Regional locations have disposable face masks and hand sanitizer available for patients and guests.
