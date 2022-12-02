Hannibal Regional Hospital to host free lung cancer seminar

HANNIBAL — People can learn about the symptoms, prevention tips and treatment options for lung cancer at a free lung cancer seminar by Dr. Francis Podbielski, thoracic surgeon at Hannibal Regional Medical Group.
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and more people die from the disease than any other type of cancer.
The seminar will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 and is available in-person or via Zoom. Dr. Podbielski will discuss symptoms of lung cancer, prevention tips, smoking cessation, how to talk to teens about nicotine use and treatment options for lung cancer.
The in-person seminar will take place in the Hannibal Regional Conference Center, located inside the main entrance of Hannibal Regional Medical Group.
