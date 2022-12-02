Hannibal Regional Hospital to host free lung cancer seminar

Dr. Francis Podbielski

HANNIBAL — People can learn about the symptoms, prevention tips and treatment options for lung cancer at a free lung cancer seminar by Dr. Francis Podbielski, thoracic surgeon at Hannibal Regional Medical Group.

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and more people die from the disease than any other type of cancer.

