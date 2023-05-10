Hannibal Regional Hospital designated an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

Dr. Stacey Copeland; Leann Teigen, RDMS, RDCS, RVT; Dr. J. Edward Bass; Keegan Harvey, BSN, RN; and Gretchen Curtis, RT (R)(M) gather to celebrate Hannibal Regional Hospital's designation as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Hospital has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.