Hannibal Regional Hospital designated an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Hospital has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy), and breast MRI (including MRI guided biopsy).
Hannibal Regional Hospital is proud to provide a comprehensive diagnostic Women's Imaging department that is designed to offer rapid response to the needs of the patients. Arrangements are made to meet each patient's medical needs in a timely and effective manner.
Hannibal Regional uses a variety of state-of-the-art imaging technology and is currently the only facility in northeast Missouri to offer MRI-guided breast biopsies. Under the care of a breast health navigator, this dedicated, individualized service makes it possible for the patient's diagnostic workup to begin as soon as possible.
More information is available by calling the Radiology Department at Hannibal Regional Hospital at 573-248-1300.
