A daughter, Avani Marie Widebrook, was born Oct. 5, 2020, at 1:51 a.m. She weighed 5 pounds. Her mother is Justine Laine of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ashtyn Leann Otto, was born Oct. 8, 2020, at 9:40 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Shannon and Tyler Otto of Shelbyville, Mo.
A daughter, Quinn Ivy Crane, was born Oct. 13, 2020, at 7:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 11ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Carlie and John Crane of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Julia Margaret Ingram, was born Oct. 14, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Ryne Ingram of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Charlotte Grace McDonald, was born Oct. 14, 2020, at 3:17 a.m. She weighed 4 pounds 4 ounces and was 17 ½ inches long. Her parents are Tiana and Jake McDonald of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Rosalie Claire Janes, was born Oct. 15, 2020, at 2:55 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Christina Clay and Lee Janes of Hannibal.
A son, Calvin Embery Andrews, was born Oct. 16, 2020, at 8:26 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kathleen and Ryan Andrews of Fowler, Ill.
A son, Siddharth Sudhakar Guad, was born Oct. 16, 2020, at 8:27 a.m. He weighed 10 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Bethaney and Sudhatiar Guad of Hannibal.
A son, Morgan Stone Martin, was born Oct. 18, 2020, at 1:14 a.m. He weighed 9 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Shayna and Wes Martin of Hannibal.
A daughter, A’Vaeya Phyllis Jo Mattox, was born Oct. 20, 2020, at 9:58 a.m. She weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Kaylee Rench and Sheyene Mattox of Hannibal.
A son, Jackson Ray Tymchek, was born Oct. 21, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Soshia and John Tymchek of Hannibal.
A son, Carter Alexander Wade Halemeyer, was born Oct. 23, 2020, at 7:57a.m. He weighed 4 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. His mother is Nicole Halemeyer of Hannibal.
A daughter, Laurel Elaine Shipman, was born Oct. 23, 2020, at 1:18 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Amelia and Zach Shipman of Hannibal.
A son, Jensen Tanner Charron, was born Oct. 24, 2020, at 11:51 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Alexis and Tanner Charron of Hannibal.
A son, Camdyn Dale Ryan, was born Oct. 26, 2020, at 4:21 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. His parents are Katlynn and Trevor Ryan of Hannibal.
A son, Griffin Michael Keene, was born Oct. 27, 2020, at 11:21 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Brenna and Adam Keene of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Cambren Grady Gene Posley, was born Oct. 27, 2020, at 2:22 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Heather Buehrle and Justin Posley of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Bennett William Malloy, was born Oct. 29, 2020, at 2:14 p.m. He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Morgan and Tyler Malloy of Columbia, Mo.
A daughter, Emilia Rose Lee, was born Oct. 29, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her mother is Courtney Lee of Hannibal.
A daughter, Amelia Jane Dameron, was born Oct. 30, 2020, at 7:32 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Allison and Nathan Dameron of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Jordyn Renee Higgins, was born Oct. 31, 2020, at 11:25 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Vanessa Brumbaugh and Brandon Higgins of Lewistown, Mo.
A daughter, Effie Mae Henderson, was born Nov. 1, 2020, at 3:41 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Julia and Kevin Henderson of New London Mo.
A son, Cruz Brock Edris, was born Nov. 2, 2020, at 2:09 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Alex and Brock Edris of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, John David Todd, was born Oct. 30, 2020, at 10:35 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. His mother is Samantha Dean of Hannibal.