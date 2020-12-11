HANNIBAL — The following births were reported at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A daughter, Amelia Claire Darnell, was born Oct. 21, 2020, at 6:02 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Erica and Austin Darnell of Hannibal.
A son, William Dale Hammond, was born Nov. 1, 2020, at 8:26 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Hannah and Michael “Leo” Hammond of Hannibal.
A son, Blaine Dominic Weiman, was born Nov. 3, 2020, at 12:34 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Ryan Lee Pritchett, was born Nov. 6, 2020, at 4:57 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Gena and Jordan Pritchett of Middletown, Mo.
A daughter, Jordy Sue Trenhaile, was born Nov. 10, 2020, at 3:50 a.m. She weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Emma and Paul Trenhaile of Hannibal.
A daughter, Oaklee Rae Pierce, was born Nov. 10, 2020, at 3:52 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 29 inches long. Her parents are Kenndedy White and Robert Pierce Jr. of Monroe, Mo.
A daughter, Emma Rebekah Muehring, was born Nov. 12, 2020, at 11:08 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Olivia and Josh Muehring of Hannibal.
A son, Dawson Louis Wharton, was born Nov. 13, 2020, at 11:29 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long. His parents are Kayla and Brenden Wharton of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Zoey Ann-Mae Morrill, was born Nov. 13, 2020, at 12:24 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Dakota and Matthew Morrill of Ewing, Mo.
A daughter, June Marie Vaughn, was born Nov. 15, 2020 , at 6:11 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Jennifer and Cory Vaughn of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Atreus Kash Hutt, was born Nov. 15, 2020, at 8:09 p.m. He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 inches long. His parents are Lydia Page and John Hutt of Hannibal.
A son, Blaze Michael Misbauer, was born Nov. 17, 2020, at 7:53 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Betsy and Michael Misbauer of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Lanah Marie Bock, was born Nov. 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Yulia and Lance Bock of Troy, Mo.
A son, Brooks Andrew Paro, was born Nov. 18, 2020, at 1 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Hilary and Christopher Paro of Hannibal.
A son, Jaksten Levi James, was born Nov. 19, 2020, at 1:35 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Morgan and Kris James of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Beaux Keighlander Byrant, was born Nov. 20, 2020. at 1:40 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Desiree Abbot and Steven Bryant of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Aryan Ryder Joseph Hall, was born Nov. 21, 2020, at 11:32 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Megan Elzea and Ryan Hall of Hannibal.
A son, Owen D’Wayne Chask Niffen, was born Nov. 25, 2020, at 4:11 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Mika Watts and Austin Niffen of Louisiana, Mo.
A daughter, Brooklyn Sue Meranda, was born Nov. 28, 2020, at 1:58 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Traci and Keith Meranda of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Macy Rhey Adams, was born Nov. 30, 2020, at 11:41 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kyley and Tyler Adams of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Oliver Cole Wheeler, was born Nov. 30, 2020, at 3:56 pm. He weighed 4 pounds 14 ounces and was 17 ½ inches long. His parents are Jordyn and Wes Wheeler of Hannibal.
A daughter, Joslyn Anastazi Dunn, was born Dec. 2, 2020, at 3:37 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Mary Landrigan and Adam Dunn of Hannibal.
A son, Justin Riley Sealock, was born Dec. 3, 2020, at 4:56 p.m. He weighed 4 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Ashley are Nathan Sealock of Hannibal.
A son, Kabe Marion O’Bryan, was born Dec. 4, 2020, at 11:37 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Savannah and Kirk O’Bryan of Philadelphia, Mo.