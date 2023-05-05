Hannibal Regional honors Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional is proud to recognize dietitian Kristy Taylor MS, RDN, LD, CDCES, who recently became a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES).
A CDCES educates, supports and empowers people with diabetes in a variety of areas such as problem solving, healthy coping, best practices for medication management and reducing risks associated with diabetes.
Taylor is an outpatient dietitian and coordinator for the Hannibal Regional Diabetes Center. She specializes in diabetes care and weight loss management.
“My top tip for a person with diabetes is to visit with a CDCES every year. Diabetes can be overwhelming, and even when things are going well, there are many areas of life that we don’t initially connect with diabetes; such as traveling, changing shifts at work, or how mental health is impacted by diabetes. As a CDCES, I am here to support you and provide you with tools and resources to managing your diabetes in all aspects of your health,” Taylor said.
Jamie Cook, BSN, RN, CDCES, is also a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist at Hannibal Regional Diabetes Center. Taylor and Cook offer a variety of services to patients with diabetes, including group classes and one-on-one educational visits.
More information and appointment opportunities are available by calling 573-629-3382.
