Hannibal Regional honors Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist

Kristy Taylor

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional is proud to recognize dietitian Kristy Taylor MS, RDN, LD, CDCES, who recently became a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES).

A CDCES educates, supports and empowers people with diabetes in a variety of areas such as problem solving, healthy coping, best practices for medication management and reducing risks associated with diabetes.

