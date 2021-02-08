HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is entering the growing market of bariatric surgery.
In December, Hannibal Regional announced the hiring of bariatric surgeon Dr. Mujeeb Siddiqui to head the newly established Hannibal Regional Weight Management Solutions program.
“This is clearly a major step for us,” said Hannibal Regional President and CEO Todd Aherns.
Ahrens said that many years ago there was a surgeon at Hannibal Regional who performed some bariatric procedures. The surgeon was not a Hannibal Regional employee, so professional liability insurance was costly and made it nearly impossible to continue providing the weight-loss surgery.
“We kind of lost that capability, but since then we have known that it is a capability we would like to get back,” Ahrens said. “It is not as easy as physician specialties that we bring into our community in more of a plug-and-play kind of situation. We knew if we did this, we have to do it right. You need the physician, and we needed the entire program, not just surgery.”
Currently, Blessing Health System, the University of Missouri Health Care system and St. Louis area hospitals are the closest destinations for weight loss surgery.
Entering the weight loss market is a huge step for Hannibal Regional. In addition to Siddiqui, the new program will have an endocrinologist, family medicine providers, dietitians, care navigators and other specialties who are vitally important to weight loss and management.
Obesity is a crisis in the nation, according to health experts. About two-thirds of all Missouri adults are considered clinically overweight or obese. Fully one third of the state’s adults are classified as obese, many of those are morbidly obese, with a body mass index of above 40.
At least one potential competitor says that market for weight loss surgery is nowhere near the saturation point.
Dr. Andrew Wheeler, chief of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Program at the University of Missouri Health Care system, said that studies of the 25 counties covered by the University of Missouri which includes Northeast Missouri, have found that an estimated 70,000 people a year out of an estimated population of 1 million people are candidates for bariatric surgery.
Wheeler said that his clinic, with five surgeons, performs about 700 bariatric surgery procedures a year, and that the program is growing each year. He says in the current market, there is plenty of room for new competitors.
“I take the Kevin Costner ‘Field of Dreams’ position: build it and they will come, within reason,” Wheeler said. “We know that only about 1% of the people who would be eligible actually have the surgery.”
Siddiqui has not yet performed any surgical procedures at Hannibal Regional because patients go through extensive screening and educational steps required both medically and by many health insurers. He does not expect to perform surgery until at least March.
Siddiqui says there is still much education needed for weight-loss surgery, which some people see as an easy way to lose weight.
The popular television show “Blue Bloods” generated outrage on social media with an April 2019 episode where a police union leader was called out for weight loss surgery by the show’s main character, Frank Reagan, portrayed by actor Tom Selleck, as having taken “the shortcut” to drop weight.
“Obesity is a disease,” Siddiqui said. “There is nothing easy about this, but we know it saves lives.”
He said research shows that 90% of bariatric surgery patients show improvements in a variety of serious medical issues – asthma, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, gastroesophageal reflux disease and sleep apnea.
“This surgery is life-changing,” Siddiqui said.
Siddiqui has been a surgeon for 25 years. He came to Hannibal Regional from St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis.
“I am excited about being here in Hannibal,” Siddiqui said.