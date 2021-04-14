HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional has administered nearly 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, using both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Currently Hannibal Regional is scheduling first dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine at hannibalregional.org, with dates of April 20, 27 and May 4. More information is available by calling 573-629-3500.
With recent reports of the single dose Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine administration being paused in Missouri until further notice, Hannibal Regional reminds area residents that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine continue to be administered throughout the nation, including at Hannibal Regional, with continued support from the CDC and FDA in regards to efficacy and lack of major reactions. Current studies show these vaccinations serving as a strong defense against the spread of COVID-19 and Hannibal Regional encourages individuals to access this important vaccine in the continued fight against COVID-19.
If you or anyone in your family has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at vaccination clinics throughout the state, and have specific questions regarding updates on the vaccine, you can click on the following link for information: COVID Vaccine Facts.